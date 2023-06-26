Alice in Chains performing at The Podium this October

Known as an influential rock band from the 90s to now, Alice in Chains has sold more than 30 million albums and has several Grammy nominations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The "Man in the Box" might have to move to The Podium this October; Grammy-nominated rock sensation Alice in Chains is coming to Spokane.

The Seattle-based rock legends are bringing their music to the Lilac City on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Artist fans will have access to a presale starting Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have the chance to buy tickets at presale from Wednesday, June 28 at 10 p.m.

Known as an influential rock band from the early 90s to now, Alice in Chains has sold more than 30 million albums and has several Grammy nominations.

Concert tickets start at $49.50 for general admission and go up to $89.50 for VIP.

For tickets click here.

