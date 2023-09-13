Adam Sandler coming to Spokane in October

Sandler will perform at the Spokane Arena on Oct. 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday at noon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tell your friend Veronica; Adam Sandler is coming to Spokane.

The Spokane Arena announced Wednesday that the beloved mind behind "Saturday Night Live" "Billy Madison" and "The Waterboy" is making his way to the Lilac City this fall. His Spokane stop is part of his "I Missed You" tour.

Sandler will perform at the Spokane Arena on Oct. 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday at noon and prices range from $39.50 to $169.50.

The show is for ages 16 and up.

