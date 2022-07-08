The 54th annual Cheney Rodeo and parade kicks off this weekend

The Cheney Rodeo and Parade will be taking place this weekend from July 8-10. People will enjoy food trucks, vendors and numerous events during the shows.

CHENEY, Wash. — Put your cowboy boots and hat on and get ready for the three day Cheney Rodeo this weekend.

The 54th annual Cheney Rodeo and parade will be taking place this weekend from July 8 -10. The rodeo is held each year on the second weekend of July in Cheney at the Bi-Mart Arena.

Each night will include food trucks, vendor and numerous events during the shows. Rodeo shows include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, kids balloon stampede, saddle bronc, sunsation flag team drill, breakaway roping, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

People will also enjoy live music from the Steve Starkey Band. After the shows, people can stay for the dance at the rodeo arena.

On Saturday, the Cheney Rodeo Parade is back in downtown Cheney at 11:30 a.m. The parade is on First Street and starts at K Street and ends on Cocolalla Street. A street dance will be taking place at 9 a.m.

Gates for the rodeo open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with the rodeo kicking off at 7 p.m. On Sunday, gates open at 2 p.m. and the rodeo kicks off at 4 p.m. Tickets for the rodeo cost $20 and children under 12 pay $10. Tickets cost $25 at the event.

