Coeur d'Alene Antique and Classic Boat Festival back this weekend

The festival is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at The Coeur d’Alene Resort's Floating Boardwalk.

COEUR D'ALENE JUNCTION, Idaho — It's time once again for those who appreciate some beauty from the past to lace up the topsiders and head to the lake.

The 2023 Coeur d'Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at The Coeur d’Alene Resort's Floating Boardwalk.

It is free and open to the public.

“It is a great opportunity for vintage boat owners to show off their beautifully restored, rebuilt and preserved classics,” Hagadone Marine Group said.

About 25 classics, polished to perfection, from sporty smaller models to large cruisers will line the boardwalk.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

