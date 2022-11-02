Events and deals for Valentine's Day weekend around Spokane

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Spokane this Valentine's weekend, here is a list of events and places with deals for a fun day with your loved ones.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and with it, many events and fun activities around Spokane to enjoy with your friends, family or significant other.

If you’re looking for something fun to do in Spokane this weekend, check out the following events, places and deals for a fun day with your loved ones:

A romantic night at the Melting Pot

The Melting Pot is offering a special Valentine's weekend menu. People can enjoy delicacies from cheese to chocolate fondue and add some of their romantic package deals to their Melting Pot.

Some of the packages, like the Diamond package, come with a rose bouquet, rose petals and candles accompanied with signature chocolate-covered strawberries and Oreos. This package is made complete with a bottle of featured wine or bubbles. The Melting Pot romantic packages range from $79 to $249.

The Black Diamond

The Black Diamond will be offering a romantic 4-course Valentine's Day dinner on Monday, Feb. 4 from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Reservations are open and the cost for couples is $65.

Valentines on Ice at the Riverfront Spokane

The Numerica Skate Ribbon and Sky Ribbon Cafe has its "Sweetheart Special" all weekend, starting Saturday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 14. The Sweetheart Special includes admission for two people to the Sky Ribbon ice and skate rental for $14, including a heart-shaped pepperoni pizza and two fountain beverages at the Sky Ribbon Café for $12.

One Dollar Numerica SkyRide

On Saturday, Feb. 19, you can enjoy breathtaking views of Spokane Falls at a discount. Starting at 11 a.m., gondola rides at the Numerica SkyRide will be $1 in celebration of Black History Month. Rides for adults are normally $9.95 a ticket. This deal will be available until 2 p.m. and all fees collected will be going toward the MLK and Carl Maxey Center.

Valentine's Day Floral Design Class

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a floral design workshop at the Jacklin Arts Center in Post Falls. The workshop is for all ages and it will be led by Lily Garland, owner and lead designer of Coeur d’Alene’s Flowers.

Participants will be able to create a floral design step-by-step. It is a basic level class perfect for beginner and having creativity or prior experience is not required. The event starts at 4 p.m. with appetizers, cosmos and tea. It will take place at Jacklin Arts Center in Post Falls on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Zona Blanca dinner course

Chef Chad White and his team at Zona Blanca will prepare a 5-course dinner for you and your Valentine. The course will take place at Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar, located at 157 South Howard St. in Spokane, on Saturday, Feb. 12. It will start at 6:30 and the cost of the course is $175.

Valentines Pop-up