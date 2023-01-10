Eric Church announces concert at Gorge Amphitheatre

Eric Church announced he is bringing 'The Outsiders Revival Tour' to the Gorge in Washington this September.

GEORGE, Wash. — Country music superstar Eric Church is returning to Washington in 2023. Church announced 'The Outsiders Revival Tour' on Wednesday morning, which includes a stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Church will bring his tour to the Gorge on Sept. 9, 2023. The show also includes performances by Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on January 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

There are several presales from Jan. 17-19. Click here for more information.

Church said the tour will bring something new to his fans.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” shared Church. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

