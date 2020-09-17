Drive-in movies at Spokane County fairgrounds begin on Friday

The first movie to be shown at the drive-in theater will be Sonic the Hedgehog.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center will hold drive-in movies starting Friday, September 18.

The films will be shown on a six-story screen built at the fairgrounds, according to a news release, and the first movie shown will be Sonic the Hedgehog. The drive-in is being run by Pop Up Movies of Spokane.

The drive-in will also host concert series and raves, according to the release. Local food trucks will also make appearances.

Social distancing guidelines, as well as additional space between cars, will be in place at the drive-in. The drive-in said it discourages those with health issues or symptoms to not attend.