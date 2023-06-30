Spokane-filmed 'Dreamin' Wild' premiering in theaters Aug. 4

A new movie filmed on Spokane's South Hill released its official trailer and release date on Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new movie filmed on Spokane's South Hill is making moves after the creators announced its official trailer and release date on Thursday.

The musical and independent drama "Dreamin' Wild" is based off the true story of Donnie and Joe Emerson. The two brothers are from Fruitland, Washington who were able to use their family's farm to leverage their music careers back in the 1970s.

The film stars big names like Casey Affleck and Zooey Deschanel.

KREM 2 went to the private showing of the film at Bing Crosby Theater on Thursday evening. The Spokane cast and crew were able to see the movie for the first time, as well as director Bill Pohlad and the whole Emerson family.

Thursday was the 10-year anniversary of the day brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson played a show in New York together.

"Dreamin' Wild" will be in theaters starting Aug. 4, 2023. To watch the trailer, click here.

