Spokane filmed Dreamin Wild in theaters August 4

SPOKANE, Wash. — Remember the movie Dreamin Wild? It was shot in Spokane and is about a music album created by two teenagers on a farm in Fruitland, Washington. Well, it is officially out in theaters Friday!

KREM 2’s Nicole Hernandez was able to attend a private premiere of the film in July where she was able to talk to the Emerson brothers and the movie’s director.

Bill Pohlad, the director of Dreamin Wild had said he wanted to film the movie in the real place. He told KREM 2, “I had written the story and the script, based on the real farm, and the real people that I knew and the geography of the farm.” That particular farm is just two hours north of Spokane in Fruitland, Washington. It is there that Donnie and Joe Emerson created the Dreamin Wild album that inspired the movie.

Donnie Emerson said he has watched the movie seven times already. He added, “It’s just a feeling, I can’t explain it. Unreal… Everytime it’s just been overwhelming. I always see something new.”

Joe Emerson says the movie is about so much more than music including family, relationships and dreams. “It’s about the music in that album, Donnie and I that many years back, but it does resonate as a family,” said Joe. He continued, “I hope they come away with it’s important to stay connected to family even though you might have ups and downs and disagreements.”

Donnie said, “It’s so hard to really pin down the emotion when I saw it, because I was crying so much through it. So many different emotions going through me, even now.”

You can see the movie in theaters starting Friday.