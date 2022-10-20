Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. and rage from $24 to $117.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Disney on Ice is bringing "Frozen" and "Encanto" to the Spokane Arena on Oct. 20-22.

Dazzling ice skating will transport you to Arendelle to be a part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter. Olaf, Kristoff and Sven take you along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer.

Then you will enter the fantastical Madrigal family’s Casita amidst the beautiful mountains of Colombia. Join Mirabel on her journey to save her enchanted family home alongside her sisters, Isabela and Luisa.

During the show, Mickey and Minnie will invite you to sing along to your favorite songs and celebrate the power of love and courage.

Tickets range from $24 to $117. Guests two years old and older are required to have a ticket to enter the show. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at TicketsWest.com.

Shows times are the following:

Friday, October 20 at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 at 11:00 am and 3:00 p.m.

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for more information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.