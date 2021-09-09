Disney On Ice coming to Spokane Arena this fall

The family-friendly event is hitting the ice in October.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Area will be experiencing the magic of Disney On Ice this fall.

The shows this fall will be featuring songs from Moana, Coco and Frozen in their Dream Big show. The family-friendly event will run through Oct. 22-24.

Spokane Arena announced the shows in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sep. 21. Tickets can be purchased at ticketwest.com.

Face coverings are required at the Spokane Arena for all guests and employees regardless of vaccination status per state order . Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination.