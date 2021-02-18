List: Spokane restaurants making a comeback in Phase 2 reopening

A growing number of restaurants in the Spokane area say they're reopening under Phase 2 guidelines.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East region, including Spokane County, is in Phase 2 of the "Healthy Washington" reopening plan after meeting necessary requirements.

The move into Phase 2 allows a handful of businesses in Eastern Washington to reopen at limited capacity, including restaurants for indoor dining. Now, there's a growing list of local restaurants announcing they are opening their doors again now that some of the restaurants restrictions have been lifted.

Here is a list of the local restaurants reopening in Phase 2.

Casper Fry

The family-owned restaurant posted on Instagram saying that after eleven months they are reopening Casper Fry!

"Thanks for your patience, Spokane," they said in the post. "Thanks for always asking about Casper Fry, and thanks for all the kind words of praise and encouragement."

They also announced new hours and a new chef. You can read more about that on their Instagram.

The Gilded Unicorn

Another restaurant to announce their reopening on Instagram is the Gilded Unicorn. In a short but sweet post on Thursday, the restaurant said they are now open for indoor dinning.

"With you here this place is magical," the post said.

They said they are opening at 25% capacity per Washington State COVID Guidelines. Reservations are open on their website.

Mizuna

Mizuna announced they will be reopening Friday. The restaurant said they will be open for dinner service only on weekends. More details on how to make a reservation are on their Instagram.

Elk Public House

Elk Public House announced they're back open on Monday. They posted the announcement to Instagram.

"Come see us and sit inside for some food and a pint," they said. "We've missed you all and we're so happy to be able to invite you back in! "

Churchill's Steakhouse

Sticking to the trend of announcing reopenings on Instagram, Churchill's Steakhouse announced their doors are back open Wednesday.

"Words cannot express how blessed we are to reopen with so many of your reservations already on the books," they said in the post. "You've sent your words of encouragement, supported our home grilling/gifting endeavors, and continued to show up for us through numerous reopenings and closures. Thank you, and welcome back!"

Churchill's said they will be able to offer their bar menu when their capacity is no longer limited. All restaurants are limited to 25% capacity in Phase 2.

Wild Sage Bistro

Mark your calendars for the first week of March! That's when Wild Sage Bistro says they will be back open for dine-in services.

They teased a new spring menu and more details on reopening to come in their Instagram announcement.

"Once again we are rejoining our place in the community," the restaurant said.

The Satellite Diner

The Satellite Diner had some fun with their announcement. They posted a poem to Facebook on Monday.

"3 months have passed now our doors tightly closed. Our sad, lonely hearts feel we truly got hosed. We longed for our people our comrades, our friends. They fill up our day, from beginning to end," it starts.

Mid-poem the diner announced they would reopen on Tuesday.

"We can’t wait to open, good friends all around. We’re more than a diner, we’re family abound," they said.

A kendall yard favorite- Wandering Table shut it's doors-- but we are talking with the owner today about a new restaurant he plans to open in it's place.

Phase 2 Restaurant & Entertainment Guidelines:

Phase 2 Restaurant & Entertainment Guidelines:

Social gatherings: In Phase 2, people can gather with a maximum of five others from outside of their household.