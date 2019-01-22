GEORGE, Wash. — Dave Matthews Band announced they will return to the Gorge Amphitheatre as part of their North American Summer 2019 Tour.

The band will take the stage during a three-night stand over Labor Day weekend.

Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will have access to a special pre-sale on Thursday, Jan. 24. Citi card members will also have access to a special pre-sale, which runs from Tuesday, Feb. 19 through Thursday, Feb. 21.

All tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 22.

Every ticket purchased unlocks a special unreleased live recording from Dave Matthews Band's 2018 tour.

The Dave Matthews Band typically plays the Gorge over summer but the band took some time off in 2017.