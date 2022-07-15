A new contract guarantees 24 concerts over the next three years at the Pavilion

Only three concerts are scheduled so far for the Spokane Pavilion this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Park Board on Thursday unanimously approved a contract extension with California-based entertainment company AEG Presents. The contract includes new incentives and guarantees more than two dozen performances over the next three years.

Only three concerts are scheduled so far for the Spokane Pavilion this summer. The new contract extension requires 24 events over the course of the next three years. It also lays out scheduling procedures at the Pavilion, which should avoid any confusion and conflicts.

"I think a diverse group of events in the Pavilion, mixture of concerts, great community events and really creating what we envisioned in the masterplan, this is the gathering place of the community,” said Garret Jones, the director of Spokane Parks and Rec. “This is where people can come and enjoy."

With the new contract, Jones said there will still be room for other community events such as Hoopfest.

Only three concerts were booked at the Pavillion this year, but this new contract will make sure at least eight concerts are booked next summer. Jones hopes that Spokane will become a go-to spot for traveling artists.

"Really making this a staple venue and that niche around and that 5,000 spectator venue where we want to have artists that are coming from Missoula or going to Portland. Spokane is that middle stop," Jones said.

The Pavillion concert series started in 2021. Since then, the Pavilion has hosted nine concerts every year between August and October. Some shows were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"I like the smaller venue,” said Tracy Lockhart, a resident of Spokane. "Again, just seeing people out again, especially after the two years of COVID and isolation, many people were isolated and they're having a hard time getting out in public. So this brings people out."

Another resident, Molly Lave, said she wants to buy tickets as soon as she can.

"I think it'll be fantastic for the city, certainly a really great opportunity,” she added. “I love music, so I'm excited to see what kind of concerts they're going to be bringing here.”

As part of the contract, Lancer concessionaire will provide food and drinks during concerts. The concert series is expected to run from August through October.

The Pavilion's next concert will be held on August 13 featuring Iration and Atmosphere. Jones said an additional concert is in the works but not yet ready to be announced.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.