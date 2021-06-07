The host of 2017's White House Correspondence dinner will perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The star of Netflix's The Patriot Act is making his way to Spokane. Hasan Minhaj will perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on November 16, according to a release from the center.

Tickets will go on sale online Friday at 10 a.m. He will be performing his new special The King's Jester. A little back story about the comedian. He has performed at the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner. He also received two peabody awards. One for his 2017 hour Netflix special Homecoming King, the other for his weekly comedy show on the same platform, Patriot Act.