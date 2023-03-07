Comedian Bert Kreischer bringing 'Fully Loaded Comedy Festival' to The Gorge

The 'Fully Loaded' line-up includes Bert Kreischer, Stavros Halkias, Andrew Santino, Big Jay Oakerson, and Ralph Barbosa.

GEORGE, Wash. — Comedy fans will be laughing in The Gorge this summer.

Comedian Bert Kreischer announced he is bringing his second annual 'Fully Loaded Comedy Festival' to The Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The lineup for the festival includes Bert Kreischer, Stavros Halkias, Andrew Santino, Big Jay Oakerson, and Ralph Barbosa.

Presale tickets are on sale now. The public on-sale starts on Friday, March 10. Ticket prices range from $45 to $99 before fees.

Here's a list of some of the other concerts and shows coming to The Gorge Amphitheatre this summer:

May 27-28: Illenium

June 9: Brandi Carlile

June 10: Brandi Carlile & Joni Mitchell

June 17-18: Beyond Wonderland

July 7-8: Dead & Company

July 21: Above & Beyond

August 4-6: Watershed Festival

September 1-3: Dave Matthews Band

September 8: The Lumineers

September 9-10: Eric Church

