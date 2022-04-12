The renowned political commentator and TV personality will introduce the film and meet with guests at a dinner following the premiere.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Renowned political commentator and TV personality Chris Matthews will be present at the premiere of a new documentary film about former congressman and speaker of the House Tom Foley.

The premiere will take place at the Riverside Place Event Center on Apr. 21, 2022 at 6 p.m.

According to a press release, Matthews will address a Spokane audience before the start of the documentary, in which he is also the narrator.

The documentary, titled "The Gentleman Speaker: Conversations with Tom Foley," explores the Spokane-born legislator's political legacy. According to the release, Matthews will introduce the film and meet with guests at a dinner to benefit Washington State University's Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service.

First elected to congress in 1964, Foley represented Washington's fifth district for 30 years and served as a speaker of the House from 1989 to 1994. He is mostly known for his efforts to build political consensus and bipartisanship.

According to the release, Matthews worked closely with Foley when Matthews worked as a top aide house speaker.

"Chris has many stories to tell about their time together in Congress. But, he can also bring a unique historical perspective on the changes that have taken place in Congress and our party politics – not all of them good — since the days of Foley’s leadership. It will be a fascinating evening,” said Cornell Clayton, WSU political science professor and director of the Foley Institute.