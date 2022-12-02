Spokane Tribe Casino opens sports betting just in time for Super Bowl

Spokane Tribe Casino is gearing up for the big game and giving Washington residents a chance to play their bets and win big.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Before March 2020, Nevada was the only state with legalized sports betting. Then, Gov. Jay Inslee legalized sports betting in Washington state. Now, sports betting is available at tribal casinos across the state, including Spokane Tribe Casino.

Spokane Tribe Casino opened its Caesars Sportsbook Thursday ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

The general manager said with the new sportsbook, a new demographic is visiting the casino.

"What we had prior to this week, it tends to be an older demographic," Javier De La Rosa, Spokane Tribe Casino general manager. "And then now we have this sports betting gambler who tends to be a younger demographic, more male oriented so that’s really what we wanted to attract and we’re getting that.”

De La Rosa said the casino's sportsbook was a part of a Nov. 2021 building expansion, including 300 new slot machines and new restaurant.

De La Rosa said getting the sportsbook up and running before the Super Bowl and March Madness were important in the project plan.

"Super Bowl and the upcoming March Madness are the busiest period of any sports facility, anywhere," De La Rosa said.

After the Super Bowl, De La Rosa said the casino will be looking forward to hosting sports betting for other major sporting events.