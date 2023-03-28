Carly Pearce coming to North Idaho State Fair

Country star Carly Pearce is joining the concert lineup at the North Idaho State Fair this summer.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Country singer/songwriter Carly Pearce is the latest artist to join the 'Party in the Dirt Concert Series' at the North Idaho State Fair in Coeur d'Alene this summer.

Pearce will kick off the concert series on Monday, August 21.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 9:00 a.m. The fair is holding a presale opportunity for the Fair's Fan Club members on Wednesday, March 29. Click here for more information on the fan club.

Pearce is one of the biggest stars in country music. She is best known for a string of hits, including “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” “Hide The Wine,” “Next Girl,” and “What He Didn’t Do.”

“Our team finds such joy in bringing artists like Carly Pearce to our community," Kootenai County Fairgrounds General Manager Alexcia Jordan said. "For years people have asked us to bring a female country artist. We are thrilled to finally make that happen for our fair fans.”

The fair previously announced Lil John and Chase Rice would perform.

