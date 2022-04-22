Bonner County Sheriff's Office chosen as subject for "Forensic Files" episode

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced via their Facebook page that they have been chosen as the subject for an episode of "Forensic Files."
"Forensic Files" is a television documentary series that reveals how forensic science is used to solve violent crimes, mysterious accidents and disease outbreaks.
While there is no air date scheduled at this time for the episode, the sheriff's office hinted that the episode will focus on a murder that took place in 2017.
The sheriff's office also provided behind the scenes photos of the episode's production.
In the meantime, fans of the show will have to stay tuned for more information on the episode from the sheriff's office.