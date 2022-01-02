'Blippi The Musical' coming to Spokane

YouTube sensation Blippi is bringing his musical to Spokane’s First Interstate Center for the Arts this April.

SPOKANE, Wash. — YouTube star Blippi will be coming to Spokane this spring. The entertainer, who produces educational videos for children on YouTube, will be bringing ‘Blippi the Musical’ to First Interstate Center for the Arts.

The show is scheduled for April 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. It is described as an “extravaganza of fun, dancing, and singing.”

Tickets for the ‘Blippi the Musical’ in Spokane go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $27 plus fees. There is also a meet and greet opportunity available.

First Interstate Center for the Arts is also offering a Blippi presale on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fans can get their tickets early using the promo code TRUCK.

It is important for families that are interested in 'Blippi the Musical' to know that the actor that portrays Blippi in the YouTube videos will not actually be at the show.

According to a news release, “Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For Blippi The Musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.”

The show will follow COVID guidelines put in place by the state of Washington:

All guests 12 years of age and older must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR proof of a negative FDA-approved molecular (e.g., PCR) or antigen COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Rapid at-home tests do not meet these criteria

Visit Safe and Sound Spokane for event-specific COVID-19 requirements.

Blippi has a large following on YouTube, with videos that appeal primarily to kids between the ages of 2 to 7. He has over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month, according to information provided by Blippi.

The Spokane show is one of several scheduled in the Northwest: