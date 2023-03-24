Blippi returns to Spokane as part of the 'Wonderful World Tour'

Popular kids entertainer Blippi is launching a new live show, including a stop in Spokane this November.

SPOKANE, Wash. — He has 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube and now Blippi is coming back to Spokane this fall with a new live show.

'Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour' features new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile. For those who don't know, Blippi is a popular children's entertainer known for his energetic and educational videos.

Blippi visits First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for 'Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour' go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. Presale tickets are available now using the promo code: TRUCK. Ticket prices range from $30 to $95 plus any fees, and can be purchased through TicketsWest.

For 'Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,' "the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show," according to the tour organizers.

📣 SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT! Blippi On Tour is coming to Spokane on Saturday, November 25! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10am at TicketsWest.com Posted by First Interstate Center for the Arts on Friday, March 24, 2023

