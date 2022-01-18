Blind Book and Brew mystery book selection at Heritage Bar and Kitchen

Every wrapped book is tagged with a category and the first sentence of the book. All books cost $10 and are served with a local tap beer.

Blind Book & Brew is a one-of-a-kind mystery book selection process. Each blind book is hand-wrapped and carefully curated from a wide range of popular genres and best-of lists.

The mystery book selection process event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Bar & Kitchen located at 122 S Monroe St, in Spokane.

Attendees will have the opportunity of winning a prize by unwrapping their purchased books and finding out if they’ve won a prize.