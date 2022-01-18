Blind Book and Brew mystery book selection at Heritage Bar and Kitchen

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heritage Bar & Kitchen will launch its Blind Book & Brew mystery book selection event on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Blind Book & Brew is a one-of-a-kind mystery book selection process. Each blind book is hand-wrapped and carefully curated from a wide range of popular genres and best-of lists.
Every wrapped book is tagged with a category and the first sentence of the book. All books are $10 and are served with a local tap beer.
The mystery book selection process event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Bar & Kitchen located at 122 S Monroe St, in Spokane.
Attendees will have the opportunity of winning a prize by unwrapping their purchased books and finding out if they’ve won a prize.
Come and have fun with your friends or your book club. Heritage Bar & Kitchen also offers Legendary Trivia every Wednesday at 7 p.m. It is free to play and people can win great prizes. For more information about the Blind Book & Brew, and other events and reservations, visit the Heritage Bar & Kitchen events website.