3 Washingtonians join houseguests for Season 25 of 'BIG BROTHER'

Jag Bains of Omak, Wash., Felicia Cannon of Tacoma, Wash. and Hisam Goueli of Seattle, Wash. will spend their summer competing for $750,000 on "BIG BROTHER."

WASHINGTON, USA — CBS' hit reality TV show "BIG BROTHER" is returning for its 25th season on Wednesday. Of the 16 new houseguests, three are originally from or currently live in Washington state.

Jag Bains of Omak, Wash., Felicia Cannon of Tacoma, Wash. and Hisam Goueli of Seattle, Wash. are among the 16 houseguests who will spend their summer competing for $750,000. The three will be placed in a house equipped with 94 high-definition cameras and 113 microphones, where their every move will be recorded 24 hours a day.

Jag Bains, 25, is a truck company owner from Omak, Wash., the city he says only has three stoplights but is still "a booming metropolis."

Hisam Goueli, 45, is originally from Minneapolis, Minn. but currently works as a geriatric physician in Seattle. He refers to himself as "the psychiatrist with muscles."

Felicia Cannon, 63, is originally from Tacoma, Wash. but currently lives in Kennesaw, Ga., where she works as a real estate agent. She refers to herself as "the outspoken, life of the party, big personality in the room."

The three Washingtonians and their 13 housemates will move into the BIG BROTHER house during the live, 90-minute season premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

