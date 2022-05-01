Bert Kreischer show at First Interstate Center in Spokane rescheduled to Sept. 7

According to the center, the show was rescheduled due to a "mechanical failure of the stage."

SPOKANE, Wash. — The First Interstate Center for the Arts announced via their website that Bert Kreischer's show on May 1, 2022 has been rescheduled to Sept. 7.

The center cited a "mechanical failure of the stage" as the reason behind the postponement.

"Actual technical problems with our lift, which turns into a safety issue. A gasket blew yesterday morning and we spent all day trying to come up with a solution but we’re told no due to safety," First Interstate Center said in response to a question on its Facebook page.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, according to the center.

When asked about the Hamilton performance approaching this Wednesday, the center told audiences that the show will proceed as scheduled via their Facebook page.