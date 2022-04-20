Comedian Bert Kreischer to bring "Berty Boy Relapse Tour" to Spokane

The renowned comedian, podcast host and author will be performing at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on May 1, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Famous comedian Bert Kreischer will be bringing his "Berty Boy Relapse Tour" to Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts on May 1, 2022.

The comedian is known for his various stand-up specials on Netflix, including “Hey Big Boy,” “Secret Time” and “The Machine."

According to a press release, Kreischer recently launched "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour" picking back up from where he left his tour pre-pandemic. He will kick off his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival on June 16 in South Bend, IN. That show will feature numerous heavy-hitters, such as Dave Attell, Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, Mark Normand, Big Jay Oakerson, Taylor Tomlinson, and Sal Vulcano.

In 2021, Kreischer earned the Creative Impact in Comedy Award from Variety.