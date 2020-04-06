Art on the Go, Spokane's roving art gallery, returns June 6

The event was created to give artists a way to show and sell art during the stay at home order.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first annual Art on the Go event was created to give artists a way to show and sell art during the stay-at-home order.

While maintaining social distancing, artists displayed art from their front lawn or driveway while people drove by to enjoy. The event hosted in April was a huge success which inspired organizers to do it again.

“Our phones kept going off with artists and participants and people who stopped by our place. They were so overwhelmingly happy with everything that was happening and they thanked us for including this into the community,” said organizers of Art on the Go.

Over 100 artists from Cheney to Coeur d’Alene have signed up for the event on June 6th starting at 11 am. Mapped out routes of houses grouped in neighborhoods will be available to help plan out your day.

“We've got visual art, pottery, musicians and performance art, all sorts of things. With the registration we try and encourage any and all artists,” organizers said.

Local artist Shiree Ross teaches pottery classes in the Perry District neighborhood but has since gone to teaching online due to the coronavirus. She says the opportunity to share both her paintings and pottery during this time is helpful and important. This weekend you can visit her location and purchase a customized clay mug.

“They can have it made there and watch the entire creative process,” said Shiree Ross. She has a variety of 3 different clays and handle options to pick and choose from.