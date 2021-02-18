x
3 things to know Thursday

Amazon confirms Spokane Valley fulfillment center; Deadly confrontation over political sign; 'Monsters of Rock' could happen this summer.

Amazon confirms Spokane Valley fulfillment center: What we know about jobs

Amazon confirmed on Thursday that a Spokane Valley development shrouded in mystery for months will serve as a "non-sort" fulfillment center. Amazon said the Spokane Valley fulfillment center will specialize in large items. Employees will receive a starting wage of $15 per hour. Read more.

Boyfriend speaks after deadly confrontation over political sign in Skagit County

A woman is charged with second-degree murder after a deadly confrontation over a political sign in Skagit County. Kamran Cohee, 32, was shot and killed Saturday, after court documents say her boyfriend tried to steal a political sign. Tryon admits he saw a “Loren Culp for Governor” sign and grabbed it. Read more.

'Monsters of Rock' concert at Joe Albi Stadium could be a reality in August 2021

As coronavirus vaccines offer hope to many Americans, the potential for a major musical event in Spokane is also signaling a return to some parts of pre-pandemic life. The original "Monsters of Rock" tour brought 30,000 music fans to Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane on July 29, 1988. Read more.

