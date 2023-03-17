3 Doors Down added to Northern Quest's summer concert lineup

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rock band 3 Doors Down will take to the stage at Northern Quest Resort & Casino this summer.
The band will perform at BECU Live on July 27, 2023. 3 Doors Down is touring to celebrate the anniversary of their second album 'Away from the Sun.' That album produced several hits including 'Here Without You' and 'When I'm Gone.'
3 Doors Down will play all of the songs from the 'Away From the Sun' album throughout the concert, along with their other biggest hits.
Candlebox will open the show. This is slated to be the band's last U.S. tour.
A Camas presale begins on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. The general on-sale starts on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $39.50 plus any fees.
Northern Quest Summer Concerts
- July 14 - The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen
- July 17 - Jason Mraz & His Superband
- July 24 - Falling in Reverse
- July 27 - 3 Doors Down with Candlebox
- August 5 - Ghost with Amon Amarth
- August 8 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance
- August 19 - Boyz II Men
- August 29 - Lindsey Stirling
- September 13 - Counting Crows
- September 22 - Foreigner
- September 23 - Dan + Shay
