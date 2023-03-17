3 Doors Down added to Northern Quest's summer concert lineup

The rock band 3 Doors Down will bring their 'Away From the Sun' Anniversary Tour to eastern Washington this July.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rock band 3 Doors Down will take to the stage at Northern Quest Resort & Casino this summer.

The band will perform at BECU Live on July 27, 2023. 3 Doors Down is touring to celebrate the anniversary of their second album 'Away from the Sun.' That album produced several hits including 'Here Without You' and 'When I'm Gone.'

3 Doors Down will play all of the songs from the 'Away From the Sun' album throughout the concert, along with their other biggest hits.

Candlebox will open the show. This is slated to be the band's last U.S. tour.

A Camas presale begins on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. The general on-sale starts on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $39.50 plus any fees.

Northern Quest Summer Concerts

July 14 - The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen

July 17 - Jason Mraz & His Superband

July 24 - Falling in Reverse

July 27 - 3 Doors Down with Candlebox

August 5 - Ghost with Amon Amarth

August 8 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance

August 19 - Boyz II Men

August 29 - Lindsey Stirling

September 13 - Counting Crows

September 22 - Foreigner

September 23 - Dan + Shay

For the latest concert announcements, click here to check the Northern Quest website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.