Introducing the Next Generation of Surgical Robotics in Orthopedics

Northwest Specialty Hospital is proud to announce the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, which simplifies knee replacement surgery by providing valuable insights for precise implant selection and positioning, improving efficiency for surgeons with the overall goal of improving patient outcomes at each step of the patient journey. Advances in technology are transforming orthopedic surgery– both in the way surgeons work and the way patients heal. From DePuy Synthes, The Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, VELYS Digital Surgery offers advanced and digital technologies to support your journey before, during, and after joint replacement surgery. VELYS Digital Surgery uses data intelligence to help your care team create a personalized treatments and procedures, with the goal of creating the right care plan for you. Learn more at: www.NWSH.com