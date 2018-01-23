Winter weather makes its way to the Inland Northwest

Photo: Candee Cain

SPOKANE, Wash.—Drivers should watch for ice and frost Tuesday morning in the Spokane area.

Tuesday will start quiet but heavy snow will move into the mountains and northern valleys in the afternoon. Heavy mountain snow is expected for the region Tuesday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Thursday morning for northern valleys and mountains.

Valleys in northern Washington and North Idaho can expect two to six inches of new snow Wednesday. The mountains could see up to a foot of snow.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will see a few inches of new snow Tuesday.

Central Washington and the southern portion of the Palouse will see mostly rain.



