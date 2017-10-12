Winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night and Friday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas in Washington and Idaho starting Thursday.
A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will impact and potentially cause travel difficulties.
1-4 inches of new snow expected over the Northern Panhandle, NE Washington mountains, Okanogan highlands and the higher elevations of western Montana. The heaviest expected period for snow will be after midnight Thursday through early Friday morning.
Be prepared for snow covered roads, limited visibilities and use caution while driving.
Cities potentially impacted by snow:
- Sandpoint
- Rathdrum
- Bonners
- Ferry
- Priest River
- Eastport
- Colville
- Deer Park
- Chewelah
- Newport
- Kettle Falls
- Republic
- Inchelium
- Wauconda
- Sherman Pass
- Schweitzer Mountain Road
- Flowery Trail Road.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs