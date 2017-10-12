Winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night and Friday morning

Lookout Pass (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas in Washington and Idaho starting Thursday.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will impact and potentially cause travel difficulties.

1-4 inches of new snow expected over the Northern Panhandle, NE Washington mountains, Okanogan highlands and the higher elevations of western Montana. The heaviest expected period for snow will be after midnight Thursday through early Friday morning.

Be prepared for snow covered roads, limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

Cities potentially impacted by snow:

Sandpoint

Rathdrum

Bonners

Ferry

Priest River

Eastport

Colville

Deer Park

Chewelah

Newport

Kettle Falls

Republic

Inchelium

Wauconda

Sherman Pass

Schweitzer Mountain Road

Flowery Trail Road.

