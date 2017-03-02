Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades

Paradise at Mount Rainier (Credit: Mount Rainier)

SEATTLE -- Heavy snow is in the forecast for the mountains the next couple days. Several frontal systems will push through western Washington Thursday and Friday bringing ample moisture and plentiful mountain snow. Great news for weekend skiers and snowboarders.

Latest Forecast | Futurecast | Pass Conditions | Web cameras

The snow should begin falling in the mountains early Thursday afternoon and become heavy this evening and overnight. Total accumulations are likely to be between 1-to-2 feet, with some of the higher elevation volcanoes picking up closer to 3 feet.

Download Seattle Traffic App and NW Ski Report App

Make sure you check pass conditions before venturing across the Cascades as snowy conditions are likely from Thursday afternoon through Friday.

For now, the snow level should be above 2,500 feet but is forecast to drop as we head into the weekend. By Sunday, some lowland cities may see a few snowflakes, mainly for elevations above 500 feet.

Copyright 2017 KING