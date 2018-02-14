Two to four more inches of snow expected to fall Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash.—The snow is back!

Three to four inches fell in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas overnight.

Two to four inches of additional snow is expected in lower elevations for the morning commute. A foot or more of snow is likely in the mountain areas.

Drivers should prepare for winter driving conditions on the roads Wednesday morning.

There will be heavy snow, icy spots and poor visibility Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across the majority of eastern Washington and North Idaho.





