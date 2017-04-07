KREM
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Wind gusts up to 50 mph expected across the INW

Briana Bermensolo , KREM 11:14 AM. PDT April 07, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Be prepared! A very active, and potentially damaging, forecast is expected Friday.

Thunderstorms are likely throughout the morning hours. 

Early Friday morning, a line of storms quickly passed through Central WA.

Weather damage caused SR 152 at milepost 3 to be blocked, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management: 

Graupel fell in Spokane Valley Friday morning.   

Heavy rain is also likely throughout the day. Two-day rain totals are expected to be in the range of .75"-1.50"
for Washington and Idaho. 

The weather story shifts from stormy weather to windy weather Friday afternoon.

The wind tracker shows gusts will max out at 50 mph by 1:00 pm: On the Beaufort Wind Scale, from 1-12, Friday's forecast is a nine. Gale force winds are likely.

The winds will bring the potential for minor damage, like snapping tree branches.

Wind damage potential also increased Friday with a wind advisory in place from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories