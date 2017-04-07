Wind gusts up to 50 mph expected across the INW

Road blocked from damage at SR 153, Mile Post 3. (Photo: Okanogan County Emergency Management:, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Be prepared! A very active, and potentially damaging, forecast is expected Friday.

Heavy rain and strong winds will be seen across the Inland Northwest.

Thunderstorms are likely throughout the morning hours.

Early Friday morning, a line of storms quickly passed through Central WA.

Weather damage caused SR 152 at milepost 3 to be blocked, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management:

Graupel fell in Spokane Valley Friday morning.

Heavy rain is also likely throughout the day. Two-day rain totals are expected to be in the range of .75"-1.50"

for Washington and Idaho.

Future tracker shows precipitation expectations for Friday.

The weather story shifts from stormy weather to windy weather Friday afternoon.

The wind tracker shows gusts will max out at 50 mph by 1:00 pm: On the Beaufort Wind Scale, from 1-12, Friday's forecast is a nine. Gale force winds are likely.

Minor damage is possible, like downed tree branches, due to winds.

The winds will bring the potential for minor damage, like snapping tree branches.

Wind damage potential also increased Friday with a wind advisory in place from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

A wind advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

