Wind gusts up to 50 mph expected across the INW

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Be prepared! A very active, and potentially damaging, forecast is expected Friday.
Thunderstorms are likely throughout the morning hours.
Early Friday morning, a line of storms quickly passed through Central WA.
Weather damage caused SR 152 at milepost 3 to be blocked, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management:
Graupel fell in Spokane Valley Friday morning.
Heavy rain is also likely throughout the day. Two-day rain totals are expected to be in the range of .75"-1.50"
for Washington and Idaho.
The weather story shifts from stormy weather to windy weather Friday afternoon.
The wind tracker shows gusts will max out at 50 mph by 1:00 pm: On the Beaufort Wind Scale, from 1-12, Friday's forecast is a nine. Gale force winds are likely.
The winds will bring the potential for minor damage, like snapping tree branches.
Wind damage potential also increased Friday with a wind advisory in place from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
