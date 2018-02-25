Wind gusts, light snow roll through the Inland Northwest Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Along with the snow, comes the wind.

The inland Northwest can expect more snow to come through the region Sunday as well as up to 40 mph wind gusts.

This photo was taken this morning near Spokane. Light snow combined with southwest winds 25-30 mph with gusts 35-40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow through the morning hours. Conditions are expected to be especially treacherous down on the Palouse #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/YZIEhKZpeR — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 25, 2018

Wind advisories are in effect for various areas around the region until 2:00 p.m. Sunday. The combination of light snow and wind will create blowing and drifting snow through the morning hours.

Since our last snow tweet, the winds have intensified to 25 mph with gusts to 38 mph. This has created even more drifting with snow now lofting into the air. If driving this AM expect conditions like this or worse over parts of the Palouse & West Plains this AM. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/uIWkPODX9V — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 25, 2018

The snow should be clearing out by Sunday afternoon, with the remainder of the storm clearing out by Sunday evening on the central panhandle.

Warmer temperatures are also in the forecast. The high temperatures for region are above freezing, meaning the snow on the ground will begin to turn to slush.

As for the workweek forecast; conditions are looking dry and cold on Monday and Tuesday, with another winter storm expected to roll through Wednesday.

© 2018 KREM-TV