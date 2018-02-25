KREM
Wind gusts, light snow roll through the Inland Northwest Sunday

Weather Update: 11:00 p.m. (2-24-18)

Staff , KREM 9:30 AM. PST February 25, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. — Along with the snow, comes the wind.

The inland Northwest can expect more snow to come through the region Sunday as well as up to 40 mph wind gusts.

 

 

Wind advisories are in effect for various areas around the region until 2:00 p.m. Sunday.  The combination of light snow and wind will create blowing and drifting snow through the morning hours.

 

 

The snow should be clearing out by Sunday afternoon, with the remainder of the storm clearing out by Sunday evening on the central panhandle.

Warmer temperatures are also in the forecast.  The high temperatures for region are above freezing, meaning the snow on the ground will begin to turn to slush.

As for the workweek forecast; conditions are looking dry and cold on Monday and Tuesday, with another winter storm expected to roll through Wednesday.

