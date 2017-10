110112-rain-generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Wednesday will be the most active day of the work week.

Wednesday brings a few isolated afternoon showers, and measurable rainfall more likely in higher elevations.

It will be a breezy afternoon with southwest winds gusting at 15-20 miles per hour.

The end of the week and into the weekend will see mild and pleasant conditions.

© 2017 KREM-TV