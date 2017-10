Wind Advisory 10/22/17 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Wind Advisory is in effect for many areas of the Inland Northwest until 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Winds are expected to be out of the southwest from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

The strong winds can make driving difficult. It could also cause power outages due to downed trees and tree limbs.

