Why was Downtown Spokane so icy Wednesday morning?

icy Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – While most of the hills and usual trouble spots in Spokane were okay after Tuesday night’s ice storm warning, Downtown Spokane was a different story Wednesday morning.

Ice caked most of the roads and basically turned the area into an ice rink. We spoke with the City of Spokane about what – if anything – could be done to prevent this.

“We have a lot of mileage to cover,” Brian Coddington of the City of Spokane said. “We’re out ahead of the storm, we’re out in the storms, we’re out after the storms,” he said.

Many people wondered: Why did it get so bad to where it was so slick Wednesday morning?

“It just takes time to get a handle on some of these things,” Coddington said. “The resources move as fast as they can. There’s a lot of areas to cover. We want to make sure those areas most traveled to be open and safe for passes.”

Major hill routes were pretty clear by late Wednesday morning as well as major arterials. When we asked the city if the Downtown Spokane issue was a matter of stretched resources, they said it is simply a matter of repetition.

“We’ve had resources out consistently since well before Christmas,” Coddington said. “We’re out ahead of storms all the time, laying deicer, making sure there’s ample time to prepare for storms.”

Coddington said we are in this interesting freeze-thaw cycle right now, and said they expect to see some flooding during the days and some icy conditions during the evening.

(© 2017 KREM)