Wet weather moves into the region Tuesday

Multi Colored Umbrella With Raindrop Shower (Photo: RomoloTavani, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Tuesday’s commute will have valley rain and mountain snow.

Fog developed Monday and could continue to linger into Tuesday.

Cloudy and wet weather will persist for the majority of the day Tuesday.

Tuesday’s highs will be above freezing in the mid to upper 30’s.

Mountain snow totals expected to range from one to four inches.

Wednesday will bring a chance for light precipitation, before a stronger storm moves in Thursday.





