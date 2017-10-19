Wet weather continues through the end of the work week

SPOKANE, Wash.—Wet weather will continue Thursday.

Thursday morning radar

Rain is likely across the Inland Northwest. Two to four inches is expected in the mountains.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene can expect up to an inch of rain through Friday morning.

Thursday was off to a cool start with Spokane’s temperature at 55 degrees at 5:00 a.m.

Not much will change throughout Thursday, 55 degrees is the expected high temperature for the afternoon.





Cooler, wet weather will stick around as the work week comes to an end.

Rain fall totals

