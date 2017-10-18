Wet, breezy weather expected across Inland Northwest Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A wet warm front moves into the Inland Northwest Wednesday.

Rain is expectd across the region. Spokane could see about 0.5"-1.00" of precipitation. The eastern slopes of the Cascades will see 2.0-4.0" of new rain. Between 1.0-3.0" of rain are forecasted in the higher elevations of the northeast Washington and North Idaho mountains.

Winds will be sustained at 15-20 miles per hour out of the southwest with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. The forecast is expected to be calmer than Tuesday, but still breezy!

Between 4 and 6 inches of new rain are expected for the North Cascades. Rain will continue throughout Wednesday into Wednesday night, which will cause rivers to rise. A flood watch remains in effect until Thursday.

