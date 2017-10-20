Wet and windy weekend expected as 'atmospheric river' hits Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A large pocket of cool weather, also being called an ‘atmospheric river,’ will make its way through the Pacific Northwest.

It will bring changes in weather to Eastern Washington and North Idaho as well. Beginning Friday night, rain is expected across the region, with snow possible in elevations as low as 2,500 feet. The largest accumulations of snow are expected in higher elevations of Northern and Central Idaho.

The rain is expected to continue into Saturday where it is expected to remain for the day. KREM 2's Future Tracker shows the highest chances of long-term rain for Saturday.

Along with the rain, winds are expected to pick up Saturday, sustaining speeds upwards of 25 miles per hour, with gusts even higher, possibly in the 40-50 mph range. The winds will likely be similar to Tuesday's wind event, but slightly weaker.





Along with the wind and rain, Saturday temperatures will drop by about 5 to 10 degrees in most cities. Spokane's Saturday high temperature is 47 degrees, and Sandpoint will peak at only 44 degrees. Below are the temperatures expected for the afternoon, just around 4:00 pm, when we usually see temperatures hit their highest.





This low-pressure system will be followed by high-pressure, which will bring clearer skies and warmer temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound to the 60's for the start of next week. As Wednesday begins, wind and rain are expected again.

