Weekend forecast includes more snowfall, warmer temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash. – Snowy conditions may be continuing throughout the weekend and into your work week but temperatures are rising.

Spokane saw somewhere between two and three inches of snow on Friday night into Saturday morning. Coeur d’Alene saw between four and six inches.

The National Weather Service issued a Spokane winter weather advisory in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

There is a slight chance of snow for the remainder of Saturday with a higher chance heading into the evening. Spokane should see less than a half inch of new snow Saturday night.

Snow will continue to fall on Sunday morning. Be sure to watch for blowing snow, as wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. These conditions can affect visibility if snow is not actively falling.

Plenty of snow falling tonight and throughout your weekend. It'll impact most of North Idaho and Eastern Washington. 2-3 inches expected in Spokane, 4-6 in CDA. A bigger worry -- blowing and drifting snow. pic.twitter.com/6ESMBb3Qn8 — Evan Noorani (@KREM2Evan) February 24, 2018

The skies will clear on Monday with a 50 to 60 percent chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite snowy conditions, temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 30s this weekend and throughout the upcoming week. Spokane’s overnight lows will reach the 20s rather than single digits and Sunday’s overnight low will sit at about 25 degrees.

City crews were working in arterials Saturday to deice and sand but there is not enough snow for a full-city plow, officials said.

City snow response crews out working in arterials again this morning. Slow down and watch your following distances. #SpokaneStreets #stillsnowseason — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) February 24, 2018

Remember to take it slow and watch following distances on the roads this weekend.



