Wednesday's snow breaks records, more on the way

Spokane is blanketed in snow on Feb. 14, 2018.

SPOKANE, Wash.—Drivers should watch for compact snow, ice and foggy conditions on their Thursday morning commute.

Thursday will be much drier compared to Wednesday’s record breaking snowfall.

More snow will move into the region Thursday night and Friday morning.

The mountain areas can expect heavy snow over the weekend.

The lower elevations will see mostly rain Saturday afternoon.





© 2018 KREM-TV