Weather warnings in effect across the Inland Northwest

Winter weather advisories are in effect across the region Monday morning. (Photo: KREM)

Various weather warnings are in effect around the region.

An ice storm warning is in effect until 8:00 a.m. Monday for Moses Lake and the upper Columbia Basin. Areas of heavy ice and snow accumulations should be expected across the region.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s into the mid-30s throughout the morning, but despite the warm up, allot more time for your morning commute as travel conditions will be hazardous.

A freezing rain advisory is in effect for the Palouse with heavy precipitation, sleet and snow expected in the area.

A winter storm warning is in place for the Cascade mountains, Northeastern Washington mountains and the Idaho mountains.

Across the region, temperatures should be warming up as temperatures shift and come from the south. This will result in warmer air and more moisture.

According to weather forecaster Briana Bermensolo, the region could still see ice this morning. The main threat is heavy rain and flooding.

