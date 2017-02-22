Weather Update: 12:00 p.m. (2-22-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen accused of killing twin brother in court
-
Coulee City stabbing victim was preparing for fatherhood
-
VERIFY: How to file a claim for pothole damage
-
Potholes bring Spokane drivers together in frustration
-
South Hill homeowners deal with flooded basements
-
Ticketing policy for swerving around potholes
-
O Spring, Where Art Thou?
-
Take a tour through Seattle's most expensive condo
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
Parking app company owes $80k to Spokane
More Stories
-
Victims report receiving threatening texts, blackmailFeb 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Dakota Access oil pipeline activists set fire to…Feb 22, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
O Spring, Where Art Thou?Feb 22, 2017, 7:19 a.m.