Weather Update: 12:00 p.m. (2-20-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
-
Karnowski's Gonzaga career coming to an end
-
Service animal vs. support animal policy
-
Sky 8 video: Missing 2-year-old boy River found
-
Family returns home after stranded
-
Unusual Hobby: Men Who Knit
-
Bao Bao leaves for China
-
The local knockout in Ed Sheeran's hit music video
More Stories
-
Trump appoints McMaster his new national security adviserFeb 20, 2017, 12:35 p.m.
-
17-year-old victim identified in Coulee City stabbingFeb 19, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
-
Armed suspect arrested following early morning pursuitFeb 20, 2017, 5:51 a.m.