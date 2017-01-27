Weather Update: 12:00 p.m. (1-27-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Standoff situation in east Spokane
-
Man arrested for abusing 10-month-old child
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Public can weigh in on future of dams
-
Standoff situation in east Spokane
-
Victim warning of cult members in Spokane
-
New name announced for old Macy's building
-
RAW: SkyKING over massive apartment building fire in Lynnwood
-
Washington and Idaho both import significant amount from Mexico each year
-
Pound pups help detect trafficked wildlife
More Stories
-
Father accused of assaulting baby daughter in…Jan 27, 2017, 1:52 p.m.
-
Suspect in east Spokane standoff taken into custodyJan 27, 2017, 4:51 a.m.
-
Woman found dead with gunshot wound to head in OthelloJan 27, 2017, 1:30 p.m.