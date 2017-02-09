Weather Update: 11:00 p.m. (2-9-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowners scramble to prevent flooding
-
Colfax flooding brings giant ice chunks
-
Ambulance catches fire near Spokane
-
Spokane residents clearing storm drains
-
N. Idaho sheriff frustrated with state
-
ID disaster declaration includes Boundary Co.
-
Dogs listen to children reading
-
Appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's immigration order
-
Kids support fast food worker after racism
-
Hanford doctor speaks out
More Stories
-
A divided, testy Senate confirms Trump health secretaryFeb. 9, 2017, 11:31 p.m.
-
Local homeowners scramble to prevent floodingFeb. 9, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
-
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump immigration…Feb. 9, 2017, 3:27 p.m.